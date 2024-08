Sturm’s sleek duo have only one goal in mind

When Sturm (once again) travels to Klagenfurt on Saturday, Gregory Wüthrich will be wearing a grin. On the one hand, Sturm feels very comfortable in his new Champions League home. "The recent test against Paris was already a small foretaste of what kind of atmosphere awaits us there in the Champions League in front of so many fans." On the other hand, the Swiss defensive boss of the champions still has his opening goal against Klagenfurt in the decisive match for the championship last season fresh in his mind. "The most important goal of my career."