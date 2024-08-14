Richard “Binki” Lugner’s childhood and youth

His mother, who had been hard of hearing since childhood, was also the one who devotedly looked after her two sons and raised them to be orderly and honest. "My mother was a very decent woman who never remarried after her father died and only lived for her sons," says Lugner. It was only later that he realized what she had done for him. As a thank you and in memory of his mother, he had a hearing aid system installed in the Lugner City cinema. That's how he was, the Lugner man.