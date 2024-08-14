"Krone" series
Richard “Binki” Lugner’s childhood and youth
In the first part of the "Krone" series "Mensch Lugner", we take a look at the early years of the future master builder, which were characterized by a devoted mother, a strict father, many longings, war and also poverty.
"Binki", as Richard Lugner was affectionately called by his mother, enjoyed a few carefree years with his parents Leopoldine and Richard Senior and his brother Roland before the Second World War took over the country and his father disappeared forever. They spent Christmas 1942 together before Richard Senior, who was actually a lawyer, was called up and eventually died in Russian captivity. And although he was not granted much time with his father, Lugner always emphasized that he was able to give him a lot for his later life.
He was a strict father who did not tolerate contradictions. Especially when it came to food, as Lugner recalls in his biography "Richard Lugner: The Mortar Story". "I was an absolutely terrible eater, apart from rice pudding with a little cocoa powder, oatmeal or sausages with juice, nothing tasted good to me. But we had to eat what was on the table." Later, Lugner's appetite grew and so did his cravings. "As a boy, I always dreamed of a sandwich with lots of sugar on top, which nobody can understand today. But there was hardly any sugar back then."
There wasn't much else during and after the war years either. Lugner's childhood was characterized by frugality. "I never knew the youthful exuberance of throwing money at my head because we simply didn't have any. That's why I lived at home with my mother longer than others, even though it was anything but luxurious."
His mother, who had been hard of hearing since childhood, was also the one who devotedly looked after her two sons and raised them to be orderly and honest. "My mother was a very decent woman who never remarried after her father died and only lived for her sons," says Lugner. It was only later that he realized what she had done for him. As a thank you and in memory of his mother, he had a hearing aid system installed in the Lugner City cinema. That's how he was, the Lugner man.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
