Are still pieces of evidence
Stolen jewels back in the Green Vault
The jewels stolen from the Historic Green Vault in Dresden almost five years ago and later returned are back in Saxony's Treasury Museum. They are still on display, unrestored, in the condition in which the thieves returned them at the end of 2022. They are still evidence in the ongoing trial.
In the special light of their jewelry display case, the pieces of jewelry sparkle like the others that did not fall into the hands of the jewel thieves. Damage is only visible on closer inspection. "At the moment, we assume that all the pieces can be restored," explained Marion Ackermann, Director General of the Dresden State Art Collections.
The concept for this is being developed with international experts. However, they are still pieces of evidence in ongoing criminal proceedings relating to the criminal case, which also made international headlines.
1000 free tickets on offer
Visitors will be able to view them from Wednesday, and opening hours will be extended until 8 p.m. from Thursday. Access to the reconstructed rooms on the first floor of the Residenzschloss is only possible with timed tickets - 1000 free tickets are now being raffled off on the Internet.
The art theft on November 25, 2019 is considered one of the most spectacular in Germany. The perpetrators stole 21 unique pieces of historical jewelry made of diamonds and diamonds and caused over one million euros in damage.
Three important pieces still missing
Five young men were sentenced to prison by the Dresden Regional Court in May 2023 for theft and arson of a getaway car in the underground garage of a residential building and an electricity distribution board. At the end of the hearing of evidence, they had returned most of the loot through their defense lawyers - but there is still no trace of three prominent objects with large stones.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
