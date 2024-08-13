Traveled to the USA
Lugner visited illegitimate daughter shortly before his death
A few months before his death, Richard Lugner traveled to the USA. But not to meet a potential next Opera Ball star guest. He wanted to meet his illegitimate daughter Nadin Jeannine and introduce her to his then fiancée Simone.
For a long time, nobody knew that Richard Lugner had another daughter in addition to his sons Alexander (61) and Andreas (58) and daughter Jacqueline (30). The 39-year-old Nadin Jeannine, who comes from a relationship with actress Sonja Jeannine Cutter, lives in the USA.
Daughter lives in the USA
Nadin Jeannine's mother met Lugner in Vienna in 1983. At the time, the now 68-year-old was acting in the theater. The liaison probably lasted at least two years. Their daughter was born in 1985.
"I saw her three times as a child," Lugner recently told "Heute". She then moved to Hawaii with her mother. When Nadin Jeannine turned 21, her mother told her who her father was. As a result, they met "many years later in Florida" - he also came to visit once with Lugner's children Alexander and Jacqueline.
Lugner traveled to Las Vegas in April
In April, Mörtel finally traveled to Las Vegas with his "little bee". When she posted photos from the gambling metropolis on her Instagram, many fans initially thought it was an impromptu wedding for the newly engaged couple.
In reality, the 91-year-old wanted to see his illegitimate daughter, who lives in Nevada and works as a family court judge. Perhaps the Opera Ball zampano already suspected at the time that he wouldn't have many more opportunities to meet ...
Proud of his Nadin
In any case, Lugner was more than proud of his Nadin Jeannine, as he revealed. "She was a successful lawyer and hardly ever at home," enthused Lugner according to the Bild newspaper. "Now she's a judge - with a great salary - and has more time for her private life."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
