The Mühlviertler Wiesn and adventure fair invites you

It's all new

Five years after the last "Mühlviertel 8000", the Wiesn will be sporty again. The first "Freistädter Wiesn-Challenge" takes place on Saturday. The relay competition consists of six disciplines: road run, mountain run, mountain bike, road bike, off-road run and dirt run. The teams of six start at 1 pm in the fairgrounds. The finish line is at around 3:30 pm.