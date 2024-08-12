Good mood guaranteed
The Mühlviertler Wiesn and adventure fair invites you
A good mood is guaranteed at the Mühlviertler Wiesn from August 15 to 18 in Freistadt. The Mühlviertler Tanzlmusi, Panorama Böhmische and Willi and his apostles provide a folkloristic atmosphere. Zwirn, Elchos and Francine Jordi party in the marquee.
The theme of this year's adventure fair is "Animals and agricultural technology". It presents changing specialist topics: "Horse" on Thursday, "Cattle" with cattle show on Friday, "Beef cattle breeds" on Saturday and "Alpaca & small animals" on Sunday.
It's all new
Five years after the last "Mühlviertel 8000", the Wiesn will be sporty again. The first "Freistädter Wiesn-Challenge" takes place on Saturday. The relay competition consists of six disciplines: road run, mountain run, mountain bike, road bike, off-road run and dirt run. The teams of six start at 1 pm in the fairgrounds. The finish line is at around 3:30 pm.
The first "Mühlviertel Farmers' Day" begins on Friday at 1 pm . Prominent guests of honor such as President Georg Strasser and President Franz Waldenberger will appear in the marquee. The RZO prize judging and a demonstration competition of the Freistadt young breeders will take place in the morning.
Also on Friday, the legendary Jännerrallye will take place at the Mühlviertler Wiesn. Several rally cars will be on display from 4 pm. The Rallye Club Mühlviertel is particularly proud to be able to welcome the youth state championship drivers and rally winners Michael Lengauer and co-driver Erik Fürst to the stage.
In exhibition hall 2 there will be daily cooking demonstrations with the OÖ. Seminarbäuerinnen. They prepare delicious delicacies with ingredients from local exhibitors on site. Children can churn butter themselves and then taste a delicious homemade sandwich.
The "Esserwisser" exhibition provides exciting information about meat and milk and much more. Questions such as "Is lactose good for me?" or "Does schnapps help with digestion?" are also answered here. Mühlviertel food blogger Mona Eder cooks a vegetarian or vegan dish every day from 10 am.
The Mühlviertler Wiesn & experience fair
The Mühlviertler Wiesn & Erlebnismesse opens its doors in Freistadt from August 15-18. Admission is free on all days. Further information on the event program can be found HERE.
Public transport drivers take note!
Guests at the Erlebnismesse and Mühlviertler Wiesn can travel to and from the event in complete safety! The trade fair and the festival host have arranged a special bus service with OÖVV for the Linz route. Cab companies in the region will take care of the regional shuttle service.
If you travel on a regional bus of the Upper Austrian Transport Association, you can save three euros with a consumption voucher in the festival tent.
And it's as simple as this
Inform the driver on the bus that you are visiting the Freistadt trade fair, receive a voucher and hand it in at the marquee. The ticket is valid as a voucher.
The journey home from Freistadt to Linz is also well taken care of. A special night bus service has been set up to bring visitors to the Wiesn home safely and reliably. The OÖVV special buses on line 311/312 run from Freistadt Busterminal Stifterplatz or the alternative stop Pragerstraße to Linz Hauptbahnhof at 1.30 a.m. on the nights of
Wed. 14 - Thu. 15.08.2024
Fri. 16 - Sat. 17.08.2024
Sat. 17 - Sun, 18.08.2024
Attention: There will be NO special bus service on the night of Thu, 15.08. to Fri, 16.08.!
All information and the exact timetable can be found HERE.
