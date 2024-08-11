Displeasure after the match
Captain Zulj questions some of the LASK fans!
After the 2-1 defeat against Altach, LASK have a lot to work on before Saturday's clash against RB Salzburg. But it wasn't just the sporting side that was in a state of misery after the bitter defeat: captain Robert Zulj expressed his displeasure with some of the Linz fans in the mixed zone.
LASK coach Thomas Darazs and his coaching team will have a lot of work to do after the 2-1 defeat to Altach! After all, RB Salzburg will be coming to the Raiffeisen Arena on Saturday for a showdown.
They will have to be more solid in defense! Time and again, Altacher were able to penetrate behind the back line with the simplest of means, where the lack of pace from center-back duo Philipp Ziereis and Hrvoje Smolcic also became apparent. "That also has to do with the fact that we sometimes lose the ball completely unnecessarily in midfield and that we then have to be a bit more focused in the rest of the defense," said Darazs after the game.
But he will have to scrutinize other issues. For example, the fact that his team often fails to play at the high level of the opening phase for the entire 90 minutes. As was the case under his predecessor Sageder, they were unable to convert their superiority into top chances, especially against supposedly smaller teams. The longer the game went on, the more uninspired the Black & Whites looked against Altach - striker Marin Ljubicic in particular did not have his best day. The Athletiker also struggled unexpectedly in the 2:1 win in Hartberg after an impeccable first half.
"That's one of the biggest lessons we learned, that we have to play our game and not think we have to," said the coach, whose team had incurred the displeasure of their own supporters after the final whistle, who had acknowledged their poor performance in the second half with whistles. Captain Robert Zulj was later angered by this in the mixed zone.
"Some lunatics on the back straight!"
"Huge respect to our fans in the stands! But there are also some lunatics on the back straight who only come into the stadium to whistle. I have to question whether I'm a LASK fan!" But are fans not allowed to criticize? "They take so much on themselves that criticism is justified," said Austria coach Stephan Helm on Sunday, who had heard "Helm out" calls in the previous week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.