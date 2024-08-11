Captain Zulj questions some of the LASK fans!

But he will have to scrutinize other issues. For example, the fact that his team often fails to play at the high level of the opening phase for the entire 90 minutes. As was the case under his predecessor Sageder, they were unable to convert their superiority into top chances, especially against supposedly smaller teams. The longer the game went on, the more uninspired the Black & Whites looked against Altach - striker Marin Ljubicic in particular did not have his best day. The Athletiker also struggled unexpectedly in the 2:1 win in Hartberg after an impeccable first half.