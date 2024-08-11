Blue most diligent of the five Tyroleans in the Federal Council

It is called the second chamber or, more precisely, the provincial chamber. We are talking about the Federal Council. In contrast to the members of the National Council, the Federal Councillors are not elected directly by the people, but are sent to Vienna by the provincial parliaments after each provincial election. Five of the current 60 members are from Tyrol. Surely you are familiar with their names, right? If not, they are: The ÖVP has a trio with Klara Neurauter, Markus Stotter and Christoph Stillebacher. They are joined by Daniel Schmid (SPÖ) and Christoph Steiner (FPÖ). Most of the names probably don't mean much to you and possibly even fewer citizens know what the Federal Council as a whole and the five Tyroleans in particular actually do. After all, Federal Councillors currently receive just over 5100 euros gross plus, of course, reimbursement of their expenses.