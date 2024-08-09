No less than 19 new additions
The 99ers want to reach the top with this squad
A fresh breeze is blowing through the Graz ice hockey bunker! This should carry the long-suffering 99ers and their many new faces a long way this year. The complete squad and an initial outlook after the start of training.
"The first time in the dressing room felt like the first day in a new school class", 99ers newcomer Lukas Haudum tells the "Krone". The Graz ice hockey club had 19 (!) new cracks on the ice at the start of training a few days ago.
An unusual situation, even for experienced players like defender Korbinian Holzer: "It's a big challenge with all the new additions. But we have good guys, everyone is going full throttle and we have a good train in training." The 36-year-old German is one of the great veterans among the new additions, bringing 206 NHL games with him as a huge wealth of experience.
North American ice hockey
The direction in which Graz ice hockey is heading under new coach Harry Lange is shown by the composition of the squad: four new US-Americans and two Canadians will provide a strong North American touch on the ice in future.
Squad of the Graz 99ers
- GOALKEEPERS: #29 Patrick Grascher, #30 Nicolas Wieser, #37 Jonas Gunnarsson (Sweden)
- DEFENDS: #3 Frank Hora (USA), #4 Korbinian Holzer (Germany), #5 Jacob Pfeffer, #6 Nick Albano (USA), #7 Daniil Kulintsev (Estonia/Finland), #14 Kilian Zündel, #20 Nico Brunner, #65 Michael Kernberger, #82 Paul Reiner
- FORWARDS: #8 Markus Hanl, #12 Marcus Vela (Canada), #13 Michael Schiechl, #17 Manuel Ganahl, #19 Lukas Kainz, #21 Lukas Haudum, #23 Kevin Roy (Canada), #24 Rok Ticar (Slovenia), #25 Casey Bailey (USA), #28 Lenz Moosbrugger, #40 Tim Harnisch, #52 Paul Huber, #76 Sam Antonitsch, #77 Trevor Gooch (USA), #89 Clemens Krainz
Northern European influences can only be found in new goalie Jonas Gunnarsson and tryout talent Daniil Kulintsev. "The upheaval in the whole club is extreme," admits Lange. "But you can tell that everyone is keen to give something back to the president."
Success should be long-term
Neo-boss Herbert Jerich is the driving force behind the turnaround and has committed himself to the 99ers for at least five years. Which is reflected in the contracts: The KAC duo Haudum and Ganahl as well as three other players signed for three years, only eight contracts expire next spring.
Jerich's goal for this year is the semifinals. To this end, the players have been sweating it out in Graz since the beginning of August and from Monday at the training camp in Kitzbühel. The first test games against the DEL clubs Augsburger Panther (17.8.), Kölner Haie (19.8.) and Adler Mannheim (24.8.) are also on the program there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
