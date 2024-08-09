Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No less than 19 new additions

The 99ers want to reach the top with this squad

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 18:48

A fresh breeze is blowing through the Graz ice hockey bunker! This should carry the long-suffering 99ers and their many new faces a long way this year. The complete squad and an initial outlook after the start of training.

comment0 Kommentare

"The first time in the dressing room felt like the first day in a new school class", 99ers newcomer Lukas Haudum tells the "Krone". The Graz ice hockey club had 19 (!) new cracks on the ice at the start of training a few days ago.

Defender Korbinian Holzer played 206 times in the NHL and 91 times for the German national team. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Defender Korbinian Holzer played 206 times in the NHL and 91 times for the German national team.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Manuel Ganahl returns to Graz after nine years. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Manuel Ganahl returns to Graz after nine years.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Like Paul Huber, Tim Harnisch (picture) moved from series champions Salzburg to the 99ers. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Like Paul Huber, Tim Harnisch (picture) moved from series champions Salzburg to the 99ers.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The Slovenian Rok Ticar moved from Vienna to Graz. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The Slovenian Rok Ticar moved from Vienna to Graz.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Key transfer Lukas Haudum swapped his KAC jersey for one of the 99ers. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Key transfer Lukas Haudum swapped his KAC jersey for one of the 99ers.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Knows how to score goals: Innsbruck's last year's top scorer Kevin Roy. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Knows how to score goals: Innsbruck's last year's top scorer Kevin Roy.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The new man in goal: Jonas Gunnarsson came from Ilves Tampere in the Finnish league. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The new man in goal: Jonas Gunnarsson came from Ilves Tampere in the Finnish league.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Swiss returnee Kilian Zündel is a promising defenseman talent. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Swiss returnee Kilian Zündel is a promising defenseman talent.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

An unusual situation, even for experienced players like defender Korbinian Holzer: "It's a big challenge with all the new additions. But we have good guys, everyone is going full throttle and we have a good train in training." The 36-year-old German is one of the great veterans among the new additions, bringing 206 NHL games with him as a huge wealth of experience.

North American ice hockey
The direction in which Graz ice hockey is heading under new coach Harry Lange is shown by the composition of the squad: four new US-Americans and two Canadians will provide a strong North American touch on the ice in future.

Squad of the Graz 99ers

  • GOALKEEPERS: #29 Patrick Grascher, #30 Nicolas Wieser, #37 Jonas Gunnarsson (Sweden)
  • DEFENDS: #3 Frank Hora (USA), #4 Korbinian Holzer (Germany), #5 Jacob Pfeffer, #6 Nick Albano (USA), #7 Daniil Kulintsev (Estonia/Finland), #14 Kilian Zündel, #20 Nico Brunner, #65 Michael Kernberger, #82 Paul Reiner
  • FORWARDS: #8 Markus Hanl, #12 Marcus Vela (Canada), #13 Michael Schiechl, #17 Manuel Ganahl, #19 Lukas Kainz, #21 Lukas Haudum, #23 Kevin Roy (Canada), #24 Rok Ticar (Slovenia), #25 Casey Bailey (USA), #28 Lenz Moosbrugger, #40 Tim Harnisch, #52 Paul Huber, #76 Sam Antonitsch, #77 Trevor Gooch (USA), #89 Clemens Krainz

Northern European influences can only be found in new goalie Jonas Gunnarsson and tryout talent Daniil Kulintsev. "The upheaval in the whole club is extreme," admits Lange. "But you can tell that everyone is keen to give something back to the president."

Success should be long-term
Neo-boss Herbert Jerich is the driving force behind the turnaround and has committed himself to the 99ers for at least five years. Which is reflected in the contracts: The KAC duo Haudum and Ganahl as well as three other players signed for three years, only eight contracts expire next spring.

Jerich's goal for this year is the semifinals. To this end, the players have been sweating it out in Graz since the beginning of August and from Monday at the training camp in Kitzbühel. The first test games against the DEL clubs Augsburger Panther (17.8.), Kölner Haie (19.8.) and Adler Mannheim (24.8.) are also on the program there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michael Höller
Michael Höller
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf