“Crowds of hikers are increasingly becoming a problem”

The Linz Alpine Association is 150 years old. 90 respected citizens and business people founded the association in 1874 to make it easier for its members to access nature and the mountains. The small, elite circle for the wealthy has become a modern service provider that operates largely on a voluntary basis and has more than 25,000 members. President Herbert Blauhut (73) talks about the current situation and the challenges of the future in an interview with "Krone".