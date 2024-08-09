Prison sentence for drunk driver

"That was a huge mistake at the time"

At the trial on Thursday, the drunk driver, who had been tested for alcohol shortly after the accident and had a blood alcohol level of almost two per mille, appeared quite chastened. "That was a huge mistake at the time. I've been abstinent since the accident." But the insight of the man with several previous convictions comes late. The incorrigible man was only released from prison on conditional release in February. Five months and 25 days were suspended on probation at the time. Due to the recidivism requirements, Judge Martin Mitteregger sentenced the hooligan to one year in prison this time and revoked the conditional suspended sentence.