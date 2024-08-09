Trial in Feldkirch
Prison sentence for drunk driver
The accused crashed his motorcycle into oncoming traffic in mid-April with a blood alcohol level of almost two. The 23-year-old has now been sentenced to prison at Feldkirch District Court!
The terrible accident took place on a Friday evening at around 11.30 pm on Walgaustraße: After an unsuccessful overtaking maneuver, the heavily intoxicated man from Oberland first hit a public bus with his motorcycle, then an oncoming car, before crashing into a garden wall. While he and his girlfriend, who was riding pillion at the time, were seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service, the young female driver escaped with minor injuries. As it turns out later, the motorcycle was not even registered for traffic and the license plate was forged by the defendant.
That was a huge mistake at the time. I've been teetotal since the accident.
"That was a huge mistake at the time"
At the trial on Thursday, the drunk driver, who had been tested for alcohol shortly after the accident and had a blood alcohol level of almost two per mille, appeared quite chastened. "That was a huge mistake at the time. I've been abstinent since the accident." But the insight of the man with several previous convictions comes late. The incorrigible man was only released from prison on conditional release in February. Five months and 25 days were suspended on probation at the time. Due to the recidivism requirements, Judge Martin Mitteregger sentenced the hooligan to one year in prison this time and revoked the conditional suspended sentence.
This means that the defendant's hope of getting an ankle bracelet, which would also allow him to take up a job in a workshop in Salzburg, remains an illusion for the time being. He can now think about what to do with himself in the future in prison. He can also think about how he intends to pay the compensation claims totaling 4,500 euros ordered by the council. The unemployed man is also still facing administrative fines of 20,000 euros. The judgment is already final.
