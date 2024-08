Climate activist now relies on talking instead of sticking

Friedrich Eibensteiner was actually a good guy all his life, as he says himself. "I didn't even go to a demonstration when I was a chemistry student," says the now 62-year-old father of two. But around a year and a half ago, the owner of a company was drawn to the Last Generation. The trigger was a quote from Chancellor Nehammer about e-fuels. "I couldn't believe what he said and realized that politicians were simply not interested in doing anything about climate change. And that there might be a lack of knowledge," says Eibensteiner - and from then on, he took to the streets to shake society awake - in vain.