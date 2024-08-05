AUA is already arming itself
Climate stickers plan attacks on vacation planes
An internal Lufthansa Group paper warns of critical actions by the last generation - not on the ground, but on board AUA aircraft!
The climate activists' escalation spiral continues to turn - and it could reach a new, risky level. Because, according to an internal Lufthansa Group security paper, in future, the stickers also want to strike IN airplanes!
Activists could strike on airplanes
In any case, the letter states that activists could sneak on board with regular tickets during the peak summer travel season. With the intention of disrupting or even interrupting air traffic. A horror scenario for families who have saved up for their vacation.
Until now, the last generation had concentrated on protests at airport gates - or even on tarmac occupations at foreign airports, as was the case just a few days ago in Vienna-Schwechat. A climate sticker was arrested just before boarding the plane.
I can tell you the following analogy to the Lufthansa Group: As this is a safety issue, the questions defy an answer.
If, for example, paint or another liquid is spilled on board a vacation plane, this is of course highly dangerous for safety. In response to an inquiry from Krone, the Austrian authorities are tight-lipped, "as this is a safety issue".
Penalties of up to twenty years in prison
The Austrian Criminal Code provides for severe consequences. Accordingly, prison sentences of up to ten years are possible. If people are harmed, they could even face up to 20 years in prison. In addition, there are high claims for damages. AUA's parent company Lufthansa will charge the climate campaigners more than one million euros for paralyzing air traffic in Frankfurt at the end of July.
