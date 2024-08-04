Lobnig horrified: “This is absolute madness!”

"It's like telling sprinters you can only sprint 60 m now"

"It won't affect me anymore," said 34-year-old Lobnig, as she wants to focus on the new Olympic coastal rowing event in the future. "But it's absolute madness to shorten the course by 500 meters. It's like telling sprinters you're only going to sprint 60 meters." Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of the World Rowing Federation, of course sold the news as great news at a press conference at the Olympic venue in Vaires-sur-Marne. Now the rowing competitions could take place in the heart of the Games and not three hours away.