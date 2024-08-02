Little compensation
Leon’s dad spent 523 days in custody for no fault of his own
"You may leave the courtroom a free man." - This sentence from Judge Andreas Fleckl caused many tears of joy on Thursday after the third day of the trial in the case of the tragic death of little Leon. Compensation for the pre-trial detention can now be applied for if the case becomes legally binding. However, this will be low compared to other countries.
The unspeakable drama surrounding the six-year-old boy took place at the end of August 2022 - he drowned in the Kitzbüheler Ache. On February 27 of the previous year, the criminal case came to a head: Leon's father was arrested on suspicion of murder and remanded in custody.
And this was repeatedly extended - on the grounds that there was a risk of the crime being committed. This was not only ruled by the Innsbruck Higher Regional Court, but the Supreme Court also rejected an appeal by the defense.
Acquittal after 523 days in custody
So he spent almost a year and a half in prison before his trial - exactly 523 days. Until the jury found him not guilty of his son Leon's murder on Thursday.
Read about the three days of the trial:
20 to 50 euros per day
This is probably the biggest relief for the father of the family, as he cannot hope for much compensation. In Austria, 20 to 50 euros per day are awarded - but this is usually in the lower range.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.