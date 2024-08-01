Where unemployment is now growing the most

Bankruptcies in the retail sector leave their mark

It is hardly surprising that unemployment in the retail sector is on the rise. Insolvencies of well-known brands, such as Esprit recently, show that even established companies are experiencing difficulties. As branches are often closed in the course of insolvency, jobs are also often lost, as competitors are not always able to take on the vacant employees on a one-to-one basis.

What is the situation in the individual labor market districts? Eferding (up 25.6%), Grieskirchen (up 23.7%) and Braunau (up 23.4%) recorded the strongest growth compared to July 2023.