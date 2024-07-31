Umjenovic out with serious knee injury

It was just over a quarter of an hour into the first round match in the ÖFB Cup between western league side Schwaz and second division side SW Bregenz when visiting central defender Stefan Umjenovic took a blow to his left knee. "I immediately heard a snap," the 28-year-old told the "Krone". An initial examination on Sunday raised hopes that the injury would not turn out to be a cruciate ligament rupture. A hope that was dashed on Tuesday, however.