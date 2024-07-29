How Trump is courting the Bitcoin scene during the election campaign

"Strategic national Bitcoin holdings"

The Republican also announced that he would keep 100 percent of all Bitcoin that the US government currently owns or acquires in the future. This would serve as the core of a "strategic national Bitcoin stockpile". Trump said he would be the "pro-Bitcoin president" that America needs. The industry had promised even more, above all a firm commitment that BTC would become part of the US financial reserve. There was no mention of active purchasing from Trump.