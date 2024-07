Salzburg’s new power side was fun!

The 35th minute was played in the Bulls' cup game in Dornbirn. Right-back Amar Dedic received the ball in the sixteen, laid it off ideally to right-winger Adam Daghim and the Dane scored with a superb finish to make it 3-0. It was a symbolic scene that showed that the Dedic/Daghim duo can bring Salzburg a lot of joy. "The connection between them is still growing, but there are many things they are already doing well," said coach Pep Lijnders, praising his new right powerhouse. Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner was also satisfied: "Amar was extremely active up front and now plays with even more variety. Adam has a lot of power and you don't notice that he's only 19 years old."