Motto for the hot weekend: “Get into the water!”

Mineral water doesn't just cool you down inside

Let's start our journey through the "water paradises" in the industrial district. In Bad Vöslau, you can splash around in fresh mineral water, which springs directly from the Vöslau source, while admiring the magnificent architecture of the thermal baths. Around Guntramsdorf and Wiener Neudorf, bathing ponds with cool water and plenty of surrounding greenery beckon.