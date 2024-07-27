Refreshment is necessary
Motto for the hot weekend: “Get into the water!”
When the temperature climbs above the 30-degree mark from Saturday, almost everyone will be tempted to take a dip. Where can you find the "water paradises" in the vast country that offer refreshment from the heat?
The oppressive heat will once again be felt across the country in the coming days. But instead of desperately looking for a shady spot in urban concrete jungles, Lower Austria offers numerous refreshing alternatives - unique bathing spots!
Mineral water doesn't just cool you down inside
Let's start our journey through the "water paradises" in the industrial district. In Bad Vöslau, you can splash around in fresh mineral water, which springs directly from the Vöslau source, while admiring the magnificent architecture of the thermal baths. Around Guntramsdorf and Wiener Neudorf, bathing ponds with cool water and plenty of surrounding greenery beckon.
Splashing around against a natural backdrop
The crystal-clear mountain water of the Göstlinger Flussbad on the Ybbs and the Lunzer See, which is usually quite refreshingly warm, are ideal places in the Mostviertel region to escape the heat in a beautiful natural setting.
Dive into the Waldviertel
In the Waldviertel, the Stiefern am Kamp river pool is the ideal place to cool off on summer days. Dive away from tropical temperatures at Herrensee in Litschau, where there is also a shady area for small children.
Hectares of cool water
The Aubad in Hohenau an der March in the Weinviertel region offers 3.2 hectares of natural water. And around the Poysdorf bathing pond, there are leisure activities ranging from mini golf to beach volleyball.
Beach idyll on the Danube
That leaves the Danube, a cooling ribbon of water that runs right through Lower Austria: You can enjoy an almost Mediterranean flair on the natural sandy beach in Luberegg near Emmersdorf. In Rossatz-Arnsdorf you will also find beach idyll on the Danube.
More top bathing spots at: www.niederoesterreich.at/wasserspass
