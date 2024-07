Hair loss: why those affected can now hope

Androgenetic alopecia, better known as hereditary hair loss, is one of the most widespread hair loss diseases worldwide. It is estimated that around 30 percent of Asian men up to the age of 30 and 50 percent up to the age of 50 are affected. In our part of the world, around 80 percent of men are affected sooner or later by mild to severe hair loss, and 40 percent of women by the age of 70.