Olympic athlete surprises with cocaine confession

He is allowed to compete at the Olympics. Although cocaine is listed as a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), he did not test positive during a competition. "We are of course taking the incident very seriously. Cocaine is neither compatible with sport nor with Olympic values. But he received a fine from the Swedish legal system last year. He has clearly apologized for his actions. As there is no doping offense, he is allowed to compete in Paris," explained SOK head Peter Reinebo.