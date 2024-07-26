Bull goalie
Schlager went from high-flyer to reserve
ÖFB team goalkeeper Alexander Schlager will only be number two in Salzburg next season. Last season, the 28-year-old was undisputed at the Bulls. Now he has to line up behind Janis Blaswich. The "Krone" has revisited some of the defining moments of his time in the city of Mozart.
The choice of captain is currently the number one topic of conversation in Salzburg. Neo-Bulls coach Pep Lijnders appointed goalkeeper Janis Blaswich as the new captain. That makes it clear: Alexander Schlager is now only number two and will find himself on the bench after returning from his injury break. A hard blow for the 28-year-old, who was still undisputed last season and performed at a very high level, especially in the fall. The "Krone" takes a look at the most defining moments of his time in the city of Mozart so far.
May 30, 2023: On this day, it was announced that Schlager would be moving back to his boyhood club. Initially, he was planned for the role of backup goalkeeper, but things were soon to change
July 15, 2023: The transfer of former "one" Philipp Köhn to Monaco is fixed. Shortly afterwards, it is confirmed that Schlager will be the new number one.
September 20, 2023: After a solid start to the league (Schlager starts all games), the first big highlight follows: Champions League debut in Lisbon. The goalkeeper surpasses himself in the 2:0 win against Benfica ("Krone" grade six). And it was not to be his last outstanding appearance in the Champions League - he also scored the top mark in the 0-0 draw in San Sebastian on 29 November.
December 12, 2023: With the last-minute goal against Benfica in the 3-1 defeat, the Bulls bid an early international farewell. A first setback for Schlager, but he still had a great fall.
April 4, 2024: The goalkeeper made several mistakes in the 3:4 Cup win against Sturm. His worst performance in a Bulls shirt to date.
May 5, 2024: Schlager injured himself during the warm-up in Hütteldorf. His European Championship dream is dashed.
June 22, 2024: Salzburg announces the signing of Janis Blaswich. It is immediately clear that it could be tight for Schlager in the battle for the Leiberl.
July 24 , 2024: Lijnders appoints Blaswich as captain. Schlager is only a substitute, going from high-flyer to reserve.
However, the Bulls' focus is now on tonight's cup game (18) in Dornbirn. The favorites don't want to show any weakness against the regional league team from Vorarlberg. "We naturally have the necessary respect for Dornbirn. But we're going there to exert pressure right from the start and attack high," said coach Pep Lijnders.
