Schlager went from high-flyer to reserve

The choice of captain is currently the number one topic of conversation in Salzburg. Neo-Bulls coach Pep Lijnders appointed goalkeeper Janis Blaswich as the new captain. That makes it clear: Alexander Schlager is now only number two and will find himself on the bench after returning from his injury break. A hard blow for the 28-year-old, who was still undisputed last season and performed at a very high level, especially in the fall. The "Krone" takes a look at the most defining moments of his time in the city of Mozart so far.