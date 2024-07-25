Innovative municipality
1000 euro bonus for underground water tanks
The first homeowners in a Wallersee municipality are building cisterns with a new 1000 euro subsidy. They have several reasons for doing so. In the long term, the town needs a new strategy to supply its residents with drinking water in dry summers.
Anyone who stores rainwater from their roof should be supported, according to Henndorf's local councillors. They decided to subsidize cisterns. The underground water tanks have two advantages: Anyone who uses this water to water their garden saves money - and valuable drinking water.
The first four citizens will each receive 1000 euros for their new underground water tanks these days. One of them is Markus Fischwenger. Saving water was the reason for him to install a tank in the garden of his home (see pictures). His cistern takes up to a total of 6500 liters from the house's two gutters.
The building is still a shell. When it is finished in a few months, the Henndorfer wants to use it to water the garden around the house. With the 1000 euro bonus, the house builder covers almost a third of his cistern costs of 3500 euros.
The subsidy has now earned the municipality a nomination for this year's Arge Alp Prize 2024. The two other nominees are the Salzburg Chamber of Agriculture and the Provincial Water Department for drinking water training and the Tamsweg Agricultural College for the commissioning of a spring in the forest.
Henndorf must take precautions when it comes to drinking water
Henndorf wants to raise awareness of the value of drinking water with the Cistern Thousand. In the long term, the aim is to secure the local drinking water supply in summer. "We are a drinking water-sensitive community. During prolonged droughts, forest springs fail and the groundwater level drops significantly," explains ÖVP mayor Martin Köllersberger. This fall, they want to work out options so that the community of 5,100 inhabitants will have enough drinking water in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
