1000 euro bonus for underground water tanks

Henndorf must take precautions when it comes to drinking water

Henndorf wants to raise awareness of the value of drinking water with the Cistern Thousand. In the long term, the aim is to secure the local drinking water supply in summer. "We are a drinking water-sensitive community. During prolonged droughts, forest springs fail and the groundwater level drops significantly," explains ÖVP mayor Martin Köllersberger. This fall, they want to work out options so that the community of 5,100 inhabitants will have enough drinking water in the future.