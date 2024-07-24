Palace confirmed
Harry and Meghan’s cottage is still empty
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Harry and Meghan's former British residence in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, is still empty and no new residents have moved in.
More than a year ago, on June 29, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were forced to hand back the keys to their Windsor home, where they originally planned to raise their son Prince Archie outside of London.
After turning their backs on the royal family and emigrating to the USA, King Charles III revoked the couple's right to live in the recently renovated residence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry and Meghan also had to repay the renovation costs of 2.7 million euros to the Sovereigns Grant and thus to the British taxpayer.
Prince Andrew does not want to
Originally, the King wanted to move his disgraced brother Prince Andrew into the house. But he is fighting tooth and nail against the move, as the cottage in the grounds of Windsor is much smaller than his current, far more feudal residence, Royal Lodge. He has a 75-year lease on the lodge from his mother Queen Elizabeth.
According to the Daily Mail, the King is currently also financing the Duke of York's security costs of 3 million pounds and paying for his housekeeper and gardener.
"Remained empty"
A spokesperson for the royal family has now confirmed that there are no plans yet as to whether anyone and who will live in the historic Frogmore Cottage in the future.
"During the year Frogmore Cottage has remained empty. I don't think I would speculate at this stage as to who the future occupants of the cottage will be," the spokesman said, according to Hello magazine.
He added: "The Sovereign Grant was fully reimbursed for the cost of renovating Frogmore Cottage when it was made available to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and therefore there are no further costs to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, which would be required for each of the buildings."
Time out became time out
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan only lived in the building in Windsor Castle park with Prince Archie for a few months in 2019. Shortly before Christmas, they left England with their child to take "time out".
While Meghan stayed with Archie in Canada at a friend's house, Harry returned in early 2020 to tell his family about the Sussexes' departure from royal duties and their desire to move to North America.
The couple now live with their children, daughter Princess Lilibet Diana was born in 2021 in the USA, in Montecito, California. Lilibet Diana has only been to Frogmore Cottage once, when the Sussexes were in the UK for the 70th anniversary of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in June 2022.
Royal rental apartment for Harry?
It is said that Prince Harry is currently staying in hotels on his rare visits to the UK. However, according to the Daily Mail, he is said to have expressed an interest in renting an apartment in Kensington Palace during his family's visits to the UK.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "There are some places where it is possible to rent an apartment to a tenant who is not part of the royal household, as security arrangements allow it. But at Kensington Palace this is difficult for outsiders ..."
