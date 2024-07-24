Eleven out of 400 applicants
The first professors of the Digital University Linz have been chosen
They come from countries including the USA, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands: The first eleven professors of the Linz Digital University have been chosen. They have prevailed among 400 candidates at hearings. However, it will be a while before they start teaching at the new campus.
Founding President Stefanie Lindstaedt and her team were obviously spoiled for choice: more than 400 academics applied for the advertised professorships at the Interdisciplinary Transformation University (IT:U). Eleven of them won the race to become the founding professors of the new digital university in Linz.
International and interdisciplinary
In addition to internationality - there are also people from Austria - the professors are characterized by interdisciplinarity, says Lindstaedt: "The most important decision criteria were scientific excellence at the interface between computer science and another scientific discipline."
Focus on human-AI interaction
All IT:U founding professors would conduct research at the interfaces between artificial intelligence, network science, sensor technology and the humanities and natural sciences - including the question of how AI and big data can accelerate medical research. According to Lindstaedt, one focus is on the topic of "human-AI interaction" - research into how humans can interact with AI applications as naturally as possible using speech or gestures.
Minister sees justification for IT:U foundation
Education Minister Martin Polaschek believes that critics of the digital university have been vindicated: "The more than 400 applications received for the advertised professorships underline the attractiveness and importance of this new university."
However, it will be a while before the founding professors can teach and conduct research on the new campus. Construction work in Linz-Auhof is due to start at the end of next year and the campus should be ready by 2036.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
