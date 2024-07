Burgenlander competes with David Copperfield

"I feel 30 years old, but on paper I'm already 57. That's my greatest magic trick," says Sven Alexiuss, grinning all over his face. No, he can't conjure away wrinkles and crow's feet. Nevertheless, he reveals the secret of his eternal youth: "For most of my life, I've only done what I enjoy and never overdone it. That was the case with alcohol, smoking, eating, going out and even working."