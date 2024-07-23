Trial in Feldkirch
Somali felt harassed by train attendant
"If we meet outside, I'll kill you," the 24-year-old defendant from Somalia threatened the ÖBB employee. The unemployed man was found guilty of this in court on Monday and received his fourth previous conviction.
The starting point of the escalation at the beginning of May was not a missing ticket, but a sign cap. "First I showed the ticket inspector my annual pass. Then she asked to see my ID. When she asked me to take off my cap, I refused," reported the man with a criminal record during his interrogation. Finally, another train attendant joined him and threatened to call the police. "I don't care, I'll wait," I said in response. That's all", the man in the cap continued.
The slightly different version
"First he insulted us with the words 'Fuck you' and said that he paid taxes in this country and could therefore do what he wanted," the witness recounts. The unpleasant passenger then became aggressive and let them know that this was the last time we would talk to him like that. Then the threat was made, the ÖBB colleague confirms.
In the end, Judge Alexander Wehinger has no doubt about the credibility of the two witnesses and sentences the Somali to a conditional prison sentence of four months and a fine of 720 euros for making a dangerous threat. The council justified the guilty verdict as follows: "I believe you felt personally attacked when you were asked to remove your cap."
