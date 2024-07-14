Trump assassination: USA gun laws to blame?

Did the shooter have a registered gun?

The FBI identified the alleged perpetrator as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania. Crooks was killed by security forces shortly after the attempted assassination of Trump. According to investigators, Crooks was from Bethel Park, a town about 70 kilometers south of Butler, where the campaign event took place. According to the FBI, Crooks' motive is still unclear. The suspected assassin was listed on the electoral roll as a member of the opposition Republicans, Trump's party, but is also said to have donated to the Democrats. The question of whether the man legally owned a gun has probably not yet been clarified.



The gun lobby in America

Consequently, the question of whether the assassination could have been prevented if there had been less lax gun laws in the USA is also coming to the fore. Rumor has it that the gun lobby in particular is standing in the way of this plan. Others believe that owning a gun in the USA is to some extent part of their rights and customs.



