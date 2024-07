The best chill-out areas in the Pannonian summer

THE CARIBBEAN SENDS ITS REGARDS

The beach bar "Skyfall" by Patrick Geisberger and Günter Hermann from Eisenstadt is decorated in the style of Hawaiian tiki culture and conveys a feeling of pure vacation and relaxation with its special architecture of shipping containers, palm vegetation and extensive sandy areas - right in the middle of the provincial capital. Chilled music, comfortable loungers and lounge furniture, exotic cocktails and long drinks as well as delicious snacks invite you to chill out and party in the evening. You can also escape the daily grind here during the day. From Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beach lovers can enjoy a summer brunch buffet for 14 euros per person.