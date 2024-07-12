Emotional evening
Prince Harry on the verge of tears after heavy criticism
After being heavily criticized for his nomination, Prince Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award in Los Angeles on Thursday. But the hostility of recent weeks did not seem to have left the 39-year-old unscathed.
It was an emotional evening for Prince Harry. Not only did he receive a lot of criticism for his nomination for the Pat Tillman Award before the ESPY Awards 2024, which were presented in Los Angeles on Thursday evening. The 39-year-old was also on the verge of tears during the awards ceremony.
Harry on the verge of tears
The speeches of the former Pat Tillman Award recipients in particular, as well as those of Invictus Games participants Kristie Ennis, Israel Del Toro and Elizabeth Marks, visibly moved Harry so much that he not only had to struggle with his emotions, but also had to reach for the hand of his wife Meghan, who had accompanied him on this special evening.
Harry's four-minute acceptance speech was correspondingly moving. Among other things, he spoke on stage about the "eternal bond" between mothers and sons.
"The bond between mother and son is eternal"
"I would like to pay tribute to the Tillman family and in particular Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat's mother," Harry said, according to Hello magazine. He added: "Their commitment to Pat's legacy is very personal and I respect it. The bond between mother and son is eternal and outlasts even the greatest losses."
The background: Pat Tillman, after whom the award was named, was a US football star who joined the US Army in 2001 and was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2004, aged just 27. His mother had strongly criticized the decision to present Prince Harry with the award.
Criticism of Harry's honor
She explained that Harry was such a "controversial and divisive person" that she was "shocked" that the prince of all people had been chosen. An online petition was even launched demanding that the organizers withdraw the decision to honor Harry with the "Pat Tillman Award".
In his speech, the 39-year-old emphasized that he was "not standing here as Prince Harry", "but as a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and soldiers from over 20 nations who make the Invictus Games a reality". He continued: "This award belongs to them and not to me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.