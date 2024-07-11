Vorteilswelt
Successor wanted

Popular mini-golf course now just an “eyesore”

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 12:00

The formerly popular "Pamuki" leisure facility on the western shore of Lake Plesching is now deserted and overgrown. A similar facility on Freinberg is also on its last legs. The "Krone" has found out for you what the future holds for the two minigolf courses.

comment0 Kommentare

Nature is known to reclaim everything. Wild plants and weeds quickly overgrow exposed aggregate concrete slabs, benches - and even mini golf courses. This is exactly what happened at the "Pamuki": Many people remember the leisure facility on the western shore of Lake Plesching from the past. Until not so long ago, there was ice cream, mini golf courses, a giant chessboard and even a large bouncy castle.

Soon to be cleaned up
There's not much left of all that now. "Unfortunately, despite several months of searching since the end of the previous lease, no successor has been found," regrets Susanne Gillhofer, spokesperson for Linz AG, which owns Lake Plesching. "However, the next step is already underway: the site will be cleaned up in the near future and the containers are already ready!" After that, the future use of the site will be considered - so it is unclear whether the demolition excavators will roll in or whether the facility will be continued after all.

Many people know the "Pamuki", the popular mini-golf course on the west side of Pleschinger See, from the past. Not much is left of it.
Many people know the "Pamuki", the popular mini-golf course on the west side of Pleschinger See, from the past. Not much is left of it.
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

Even tradition does not protect
Not far away, on the Freinberg in Linz, another mini-golf course is facing a very uncertain future. "The mini golf course has been here for around 60 years, but it's hard to say how much longer," says Johann Schrattenecker.

Mini golf soon to be history?
The pensioner has been running the course near the Aloisianum private grammar school, which also owned the land, for several years. "Visitors have often told me that the 'Pamuki' no longer exists. The mini golf courses are slowly dying out," fears Schrattenecker. "There should actually be more interest in preserving such places and supporting the operators. The public is definitely there!"

Zitat Icon

Mini golf courses are slowly dying out. Actually, such places should be preserved, the public is definitely there!

(Bild: Einöder Horst)

Johann Schrattenecker, Minigolfplatz Freinberg

Bild: Einöder Horst

A ray of hope on the Freinberg
The Freinberg site was recently sold to a construction company - luxury apartments are now to be built there. But: "Once the case has been finally settled in court (the housing plans were contested by local residents), the mini-golf course at the sports field will be rebuilt on the other side of the road!" says Alois Froschauer, deputy chairman of the Aloisianum Association.

Still open
As long as the excavators don't move in, minigolf can continue to be played undisturbed on the site high above Linz - and it will also be possible again in this prestigious location afterwards.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
