Popular mini-golf course now just an “eyesore”

Soon to be cleaned up

There's not much left of all that now. "Unfortunately, despite several months of searching since the end of the previous lease, no successor has been found," regrets Susanne Gillhofer, spokesperson for Linz AG, which owns Lake Plesching. "However, the next step is already underway: the site will be cleaned up in the near future and the containers are already ready!" After that, the future use of the site will be considered - so it is unclear whether the demolition excavators will roll in or whether the facility will be continued after all.