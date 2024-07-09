Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Animals died

Cruelty to animals: trial against winegrower goes ahead

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 18:45

A Bregenz winegrower on trial is accused of installing unsuitable bird protection nets in his vineyard. According to activists from the Association Against Animal Factories, the animals died in extreme agony in the nets and reported the 49-year-old to the police. He now has to stand trial for cruelty to animals. 

comment0 Kommentare

During the trial at the Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday, the 49-year-old winegrower admitted that birds had occasionally become entangled in the nets. However, the man from Bregenz vehemently rejected the accusation that he had used unsuitable bird nets and had not installed them properly.

The Feldkirch public prosecutor's office accuses the winegrower of cruelty to animals. According to the prosecution, numerous birds died in the nets between September and October 2021 and between September and October 2023. The accused thus inflicted unnecessary suffering on the birds.

The winemaker has so far pleaded not guilty. His defense lawyer Florin Reiterer demanded an acquittal.

Zitat Icon

The birds die an extremely agonizing death in the nets. They try to free themselves from the nets until they are completely exhausted.

VGT-Campaignerin Sandy P. Peng

The ball was set rolling by a complaint filed by members of the "Verein gegen Tierfabriken" (VGT) with the Bregenz district authority. The animal rights activists had found trapped and dead birds in the more than three-hectare vineyard on Brachsenweg in Bregenz, which was covered in nets. The animals included falcons and various songbirds such as starlings and robins.

The district authority ordered an inspection of the vineyard. The result: eight dead and three live birds, all of which had become entangled in the nets.

Further expert opinions necessary
During the trial, the defendant emphasized that he had even consulted the manufacturer about the suitability of the bird nets. This had been confirmed to him. The accused had previously completed an internship with a winegrower from the German Lake Constance region to ensure that the nets were installed correctly. The trial was adjourned on Tuesday so that further witnesses could be heard and an expert opinion obtained.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf