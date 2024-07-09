European Championship semi-final TICKER
LIVE from 9 p.m.: Spain must face France
49th match at the 17th European Football Championships: Spain will face France in the 1st semi-final. We will be reporting live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Spain's high-class technicians with a goal guarantee will not let France's minimalists stop them on their way to the European Championship title. While the Iberians have been the only one of the four semi-finalists to impress in the tournament so far before their final round match in Munich, the runners-up have dragged themselves through the final round with bland soccer. "Les Bleus" have yet to score a single goal from the game.
"We're in a good mood, we're playing very well!"
Offensive man Ousmane Dembele doesn't care at all. "This is how we play and we're in the semi-finals. If someone isn't happy with that, it's not our problem," said the PSG pro. The Spaniards have impressed more so far. "We have very good momentum, we're in a good mood, we're playing very well and we have to keep it up," said Dani Olmo. The Leipzig international played a key role in Spain's progress with a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win over Germany after extra time. Now he predicts: "It will be a great semi-final."
A look at France's statistics suggests otherwise. Three goals in five games, two of which were scored by the opponent - one by Maximilian Wöber, the other by Belgian Jan Vertonghen. Plus a penalty from Kylian Mbappé - his first ever European Championship goal - in the 1:1 draw in the final group game against Poland, who had already been eliminated. "The goal is their problem," wrote France's sports paper "L'Équipe" on Monday.
"I'm a coach who thinks defensively!"
"I'm a coach who thinks defensively," defended Didier Deschamps, who has already won the World Cup as a player and coach, but has yet to win a European Championship title as a coach. Criticism of his sometimes bland, pragmatic approach to soccer has once again bounced off the 55-year-old. The 2018 World Cup triumph, two years after losing the European Championship final at home, was not a good thing either. This time, the aim is to win the title again, with England or the Netherlands the opponents in the final - France drew 0-0 against the "Oranje" in the group stage."
Since the start of the tournament, we've been playing solidly and successfully defending together. Our calculation is: we have a 90 percent chance of winning the game if we don't concede a goal," explained William Saliba recently. The Arsenal player will now be up against the young Spanish stars Lamine Yamal (16) and Nico Wiliams (21). Both have already shown what some had hoped for from the French, but have so far failed to deliver: They enchanted their fans.
With eleven goals and some impressive performances, the Spaniards have further strengthened their self-confidence and sense of unity since their arrival in Germany. "I would die for them, just as they would die for me," said the usually reserved de la Fuente. There is also great euphoria at home about winning the European Championship title in 2024 after 1964, 2008 and 2012.
"Only a few people have given us a chance!"
However, coach Luis de la Fuente will have to do without Pedri, for whom the tournament is already over after a momentous kick from Toni Kroos in the quarter-finals. The suspended Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand will also be missing. However, this should only strengthen the Spanish national team, of which defender Marc Cucurella says: "Few people have given us a chance and the fact that we have remained under the radar has helped us to start the tournament with confidence."
Actually, the defense around Bayern's Dayot Upamecano was seen as a potential sore point. However, since the Austria game, in which Mbappé also suffered a broken nose, the lack of efficiency up front has caused pain. At least in terms of attempts on goal, France are among the top four in the tournament ahead of the semi-final. The UEFA statistics record 104 shots on goal for Spain, compared to 94 for Germany. France is tied with Portugal in third place with 89 attempts on goal. "We're not scoring goals, but we're creating a lot of chances," emphasized Randal Kolo Muani.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.