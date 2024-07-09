LIVE from 9 p.m.: Spain must face France

"We're in a good mood, we're playing very well!"

Offensive man Ousmane Dembele doesn't care at all. "This is how we play and we're in the semi-finals. If someone isn't happy with that, it's not our problem," said the PSG pro. The Spaniards have impressed more so far. "We have very good momentum, we're in a good mood, we're playing very well and we have to keep it up," said Dani Olmo. The Leipzig international played a key role in Spain's progress with a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win over Germany after extra time. Now he predicts: "It will be a great semi-final."