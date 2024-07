“My currency is emotion”

On this hot afternoon of June 25, a school class on a guided tour of the Bregenz Festival's lake stage shuffles down the steps of the auditorium in a row of two. Their faces look uninterested. Ready for vacation. "Looks like a scrap heap," I hear a boy say. Vocal laughter. The teacher urges us to be more respectful and walk briskly. I sit in the shaded back row and wait for the conversation with Philipp Stölzl, the director of "Der Freischütz", to continue. We had to interrupt it because a camera crew was waiting for him.