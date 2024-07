FreeBuds 6i: A lot new, but not everything better

Like their predecessors, the FreeBuds 6i come in a charging case that is only a few centimetres in size and therefore easy to stow in a trouser pocket, with a shape reminiscent of a hand-flattering pebble. However, Huawei has moved away from the small splashes of color that still characterized the FreeBuds 5i and has once again opted for a uniform chassis, which is available in a high-gloss white and a pale purple in addition to the matte black version we tested.