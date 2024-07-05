Residents of the Kurpark can’t rest

Residents demand night-time driving ban

These measures are not enough for the residents. Speed bumps and a night-time driving ban are needed to finally bring peace and quiet to Filmteichstraße. The driving ban was promised to residents by the district and the city last year, but it has not yet been implemented (see article on the left).Young woman parks three streets away out of fearThe fact is that the situation is unacceptable for residents. "I park my car an extra three streets away, I don't dare cross the parking lot in the evening," says Jenny M. Even the bus drivers are afraid, say local residents. "A policeman said to me recently that if I didn't like it, I should just move away," says Silvia Swoboda. But that really is going too far.