Adventure at last!
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: The ultimate touring bike
BMW's eighth generation of the big GS is on the road, with a 1.3-liter boxer engine, more powerful and lighter than before. What is missing is the Adventure version of this BMW R 1300 GS - which will be launched on the market in November. With a powerful tank, high-tech options and some well thought-out details.
Visually, the new Adventure differs more than ever from its civilian sister. As with its predecessor, the aluminum fuel tank holds 30 liters, has rubber trays as standard and a number of intelligent fastening eyelets for luggage. There is also an articulated bearing with snap lock for the twelve-liter tank bag available as an accessory.
The LED auxiliary headlights are now also well protected and integrated into the tank cover.
In standard trim and as the GS Trophy, the design is somewhat reminiscent of a Lego bike, but there is also the triple black version and the "Option 719 Karakorum" in dark green with golden lines.
Fat bike, but also suitable for those of small stature
The rider's seat is height-adjustable as standard and offers a choice of 870 or 890 mm seat height. The new adaptive vehicle height control is available ex works as an optional extra. When stationary and when driving slowly, the vehicle height is lowered by 30 mm (840/860 mm). The raising time is approximately three seconds, the lowering takes around 1.5 seconds. In addition, a further 20 mm lowering can be ordered, reducing the minimum height to 820 mm.
The new electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) is standard. Depending on the selected driving mode, driving conditions and driving maneuvers, it combines the dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate ("spring stiffness"). The automatic adjustment of the spring base ensures load compensation.
The Eco, Rain, Road and Offroad riding modes are standard, while Offroad Pro is optional. Here is an overview of the modes:
Most powerful BMW boxer ever
The engine is the same as the normal GS. It may not be the most emotional, but it is the most powerful boxer that BMW has ever built into a motorcycle as standard: it produces 145 hp and delivers an extremely powerful 149 Nm at 6500 rpm. However, it has lost the impressively smooth thrust from tight bends almost from idle speed. The Adventure will be no different.
Shifting is normally classic with six gears. For an extra charge, however, the "Automated Shift Assistant" is now available for fully automated clutch operation with manual or automated shifting.
More suspension travel
The new R 1300 GS Adventure has 20 mm longer suspension travel at the front and rear, 210 mm at the front (R 1300 GS: 190 mm) and 220 mm at the rear (R 1300 GS: 200 mm). The values for caster and wheelbase have therefore changed. The caster is 118.8 mm (R 1300 GS: 112 mm) with an identical steering head angle of 63.8 degrees and the wheelbase is 1534 mm (R 1300 GS: 1518 mm).
The wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear. Cross-spoke wheels with aluminum rim rings are standard, with forged enduro wheels with a weight advantage of approx. 1.8 kg as an option, although BMW claims these are less robust.
Radar system can now do even more
Cruise control is standard, with the optional radar system ("Riding Assistant") it becomes adaptive on request. The radar system is also optional. This means that forward collision warning, lane change warning and the all-new rear end collision warning are also on board. This Rear End Collision Warning (RECW) signals to following traffic that a rear-end collision is imminent by flashing its warning lights at a higher frequency. The civilian R 1300 GS does not yet have this, but will have the option from model year 2025.
Lots of storage space
A lot of luggage can be accommodated for long journeys if you invest in appropriate cases. The side cases hold 37 and 36.5 liters respectively and can be extended by ten liters each. The top case holds 37 liters. This and the left-hand case have a magnetic coupling for a USB connection inside.
Market launch in Austria is in November with prices starting at 24,940 euros. With heated grips, keyless ride (for steering, ignition and tank lock) etc. as standard. The kickstand costs extra.
In view of the equipment, the Adventure is relatively light at 259 kg ready to ride - but there is no kickstand included - this costs extra.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
