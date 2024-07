“No man knew how to deal with me”

Thousands of buttons, levers and switches. Anyone who knows their way around them is either a mastermind or shows enormous interest. Melinda H. is a trained tank commander and stands her ground. "I grew up near the barracks in Kirchdorf an der Krems and my brothers and I often watched over the barracks fence to see what was going on. We then acted it out in the forest and the job fascinated me right from the start. I then sent off my volunteer application and joined the cadre candidate training in September 2017," says the young lady, who first completed an apprenticeship as an industrial clerk.