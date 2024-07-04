Frustration among politicians
Construction of the new Danube bridge recedes into the distance
Construction of the new Danube bridge in Mauthausen is unlikely to start in 2024. In fact, it is completely unclear when the excavators will even start rolling. The Supreme Court recognized the appeals against the EIA decision as lawful and confirmed the "suspensive effect" until the end of the proceedings.
Huge disappointment for the provincial governors Thomas Stelzer (Upper Austria) and Johanna Mikl-Leitner (Lower Austria) as well as the regional transport councillors Günther Steinkellner and Udo Landbauer. After the environmental impact assessment for the new Danube bridge had already been approved, the Federal Administrative Court overturned this after several complaints - from both Upper and Lower Austria.
According to politicians, this means that construction is once again a long way off. Steinkellner: "We take note of the Federal Administrative Court's decision. For the local people, who rely on a functioning and efficient infrastructure on a daily basis, the bitter disappointment remains that the start of construction of the new bridge has been delayed."
The news is bad news for the business location and ultimately comes at the expense of the local population
Thomas Stelzer, OÖ-Landeshauptmann
Due to the poor condition of the existing bridge, it would have been extremely important to press ahead with the construction preparations in parallel with the procedure. With the decision that has now been made, the preparatory work has been put on ice.
Old Danube crossing to be renovated
All renovation and safety measures on the 60-year-old Danube bridge will now be continued in order to avoid a long-term total closure of the bridge. The inspection interval has been considerably shortened. This means that the condition of the bridge can be monitored regularly and comprehensively.
30 km/h remains
In addition to the targeted renovations, the speed limit of 30 km/h that has been in place since March 2023 will remain in place to ensure a largely uninterrupted crossing of the Danube in Mauthausen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
