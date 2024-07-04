Construction of the new Danube bridge recedes into the distance

Due to the poor condition of the existing bridge, it would have been extremely important to press ahead with the construction preparations in parallel with the procedure. With the decision that has now been made, the preparatory work has been put on ice.



Old Danube crossing to be renovated

All renovation and safety measures on the 60-year-old Danube bridge will now be continued in order to avoid a long-term total closure of the bridge. The inspection interval has been considerably shortened. This means that the condition of the bridge can be monitored regularly and comprehensively.