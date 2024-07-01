Ground-breaking ceremony with a bitter aftertaste

Over the next six years, the Leonding, Hörsching and Oftering stations will also be rebuilt. In Pasching, the foundations are being laid for the subsequent construction of a Pasching stop. "If you build it now and don't wait, it will cost half as much," grumbled Markus Achleitner (VP), Member of the Provincial Council for Economic Affairs, at the ground-breaking ceremony in the direction of ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä and Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens). After the recent rather violent atmospheric disturbances with the ÖVP at federal level and the loud criticism from Upper Austria, she did not stand at the same table as Achleitner on the stage. Even in the group photo, the two were separated by a few meters.