Why Wachau innkeepers will soon be left high and dry

A bridge connects. In the case of Mautern, it connects the prestigious north bank of the Wachau with the increasingly popular excursion destinations on the right bank of the Danube. And the residential town on the south bank with the cultural, economic and academic center of Krems. Now, however, the bridge in question is getting on in years and - as reported several times - needs to be replaced. Because the old bridge is old and therefore a listed building, it cannot simply be demolished. It has to be dismantled and, after the bridgeheads and uprights have been replaced, at least partially rebuilt.