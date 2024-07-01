Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Visiting students

Teacher frustration or a dream job for young people?

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 07:00

Recipe against staff shortages at the blackboard: the training period for teaching has been reformed. The "Krone" spoke to students about the challenges and opportunities of the teaching profession.

comment0 Kommentare

The prospective primary school teachers are currently working on a television project in the subject of media didactics. The ladies are in the majority, Johannes is the only man in the room: "I studied mechanical engineering and changed my career path."

What motivates the young teachers
The group is highly motivated: "Children are still so malleable at primary school age. You can give them so much at this stage of their lives," says Elisa Hofstadler about her motivation to become a teacher. Marion Höfurtner has a similar view: "I really like children. They give you a lot in return."

Students are urgently needed at Salzburg's schools, where around 8,600 teachers currently work and 20 positions are vacant. There are plenty of challenges: from children with behavioral problems to demanding parents or dealing with digital dangers at an early age. Nobody can be put off here.

Zitat Icon

It's not that there are too few teachers, but that too many are currently retiring. The reform of training periods will certainly make the profession even more attractive. We are rolling out the new curriculum from the fall.

Daniela Martinek, Rektorin Pädagogischen Hochschule Salzburg

"Digital media are not evil. Audio, image and video should be properly interlinked," says Wolf Hilzensauer, media didactics teacher. "We are taking a proactive approach to innovation."

Practice in the classroom from the first year of study
In the classroom of the adjacent practical elementary school, the prospective teachers are at the blackboard early on. "By then at the latest, you know whether it's the right profession," they say. Elisa, Marion and their colleagues are still studying according to the old system. In future, however, the profession is set to become even more attractive with a training reform and a shorter bachelor's degree course.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf