Breathless underwater: Baden woman dives 63 meters

"Freediving has taught me a lot about myself and my personal mental strength. It also showed me what my body is capable of and gave me a more conscious body awareness. Underwater, we have to be able to rely on ourselves 100 percent, because we are constantly balancing on the edge," says freediver Christin Gerstorfer. At the age of twelve, she dived 15 meters into the depths. She started practising this dangerous extreme sport professionally at 16 and has been taking part in competitions since 2022 - and quite successfully too.