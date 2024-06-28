UN advises against deportations to Afghanistan

Natural disasters, no peace

Other reasons against deportations include natural disasters such as earthquakes, droughts and floods, as well as the poor performance in the Global Peace Index. According to the index, Afghanistan is one of the five least peaceful countries in the world. The Taliban had "systematically dismantled" the achievements of the past 20 years, particularly in the area of human rights, said Zulu. The situation is particularly bad for young girls, who are no longer allowed to attend secondary schools and universities. In addition, former government officials and members of minorities are repeatedly arbitrarily arrested and imprisoned.