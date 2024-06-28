On the Reschen Pass
Sniffer dog sniffs out 100 kilos of hashish in car
Huge drug find on the Reschen Pass: an Italian police sniffer dog has discovered no less than 100 kilograms (!) of hashish in an Italian man's car on the pass between Tyrol and South Tyrol. The seized drug has a value of several million euros.
According to the Italian tax police, the 55-year-old Sicilian, who lives in Germany, had hidden the drugs in sports bags, which also contained sausage. The man was arrested. The narcotics had a street value of three million euros.
Driver wanted to turn around
The man had intended to cross the Reschen Pass. As the Italian news agency ANSA reported, the tax police "Guardia di finanza" stopped the man's car. He was apparently still trying to evade a check by making a U-turn.
The officers noticed him. When he was stopped, the driver justified himself by saying that he had taken a wrong turn because of the satellite navigation system on his cell phone.
Drugs stored between sausages
When the vehicle was checked, the sniffer dog "Escot" showed great interest in the luggage. The driver justified this interest with a load of sausages in his bags. However, the four sports bags also contained 104 kilos of hashish in packets, as reported by the tax police.
Suspect taken to prison
The drugs and the car were confiscated and the man was taken to prison in Bolzano. An investigation was launched to determine the origin of the drugs.
