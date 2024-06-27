Ring makes cash registers ring not only in Spielberg

Robert Neumann is not really bored at the moment either. On the one hand, he is a hotelier and boss of the cult disco Burg, and on the other, he also organizes the EURO public viewing in Knittelfeld and the Burg Party Corner at Camping Blau am Ring. "What Didi Mateschitz has set up here was simply vital for many entrepreneurs." Somehow it makes sense that his 45 rooms are all fully booked. "You can just feel the great spirit that prevails in the entire region at the moment." In his view, the Mur Valley around Spielberg is also developing from a pure event region into a genuine tourist region. An unmistakable sign of this is the expansion of the Schönberghof to over 100 rooms, which is due to begin in the fall.