Reckoning with Tuchel
Bayern player spills the beans: “Didn’t even say hello”
Bryan Zaragoza is unlikely to have shed any tears at Thomas Tuchel's departure. Quite the opposite: In an interview with Twitch streamer Gerard Romero, the Spaniard opened up about his difficult relationship with the former Bayern coach.
"I was told by some people that Tuchel speaks a little Spanish. I don't know if he didn't want to use it, but he didn't speak a word to me, he didn't even say hello," Zaragoza explained.
The winger moved from Granada to Munich in February, but only made seven brief appearances under Tuchel. The relationship between player and coach was correspondingly tense.
"He said that he wanted me"
Curious: According to Zaragoza, it was Tuchel of all people who pushed for the transfer. "Before I signed, I spoke to both the club and the coach, who wanted to get to know me. I came out of the meeting positively astonished because he told me things that I really liked. He said that he wanted me," said the 22-year-old.
With new coach Vincent Kompany, Zaragoza now sees a new chance to prove himself. "If I get the confidence and the opportunities, I can be at a good level," the attacking pro is convinced.
