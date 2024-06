Rain of money thanks to Mayulu! Is Haaland’s cousin coming?

Perhaps it was precisely this haul that made Fally Mayulu so coveted - because now it's done: The 21-year-old striker moves to Bristol City in the English second division, bringing Rapid around €3.5 million - meaning the Frenchman falls into the top 10 of all players sold in Hütteldorf in terms of transfer fees. The brother of PSG striker Senny only arrived on a free transfer from BW Linz last summer and was supposed to be brought up steadily at Grün-Weiß. But despite his goal tally, Fally (still) looked like a foreign body at times.