Medical Association: “Total dependence” on China looms

The last European plant producing the active ingredient metamizole will close in 2025. The product is better known under the trade name Novalgin and has an analgesic, antispasmodic and antipyretic effect. "When a large pharmaceutical company like Euroapi closes its site in Germany after more than 100 years and moves its metamizole production to China, then something is wrong," said Harald Mayer from ÖAK on Wednesday.