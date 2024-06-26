The most common causes of death in Austria

Suicide as a common cause of death among young people

Suicides, accidents and cancer were the most common causes of death among young people and adults between the ages of ten and 40 (together only two percent of deaths). Among children aged between one and ten years (0.1 percent of deaths), accidents and cancer were the most common causes of death, while birth complications and congenital malformations were the most common causes among infants (220 deaths in 2023, or 0.2 percent).